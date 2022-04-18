news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington man who took two cars for test drives and failed to return them to their owners has been told his crimes were "completely unsophisticated". Daniel Canty claimed in Albury Local Court he had every intention of returning the vehicles. The 25-year-old expressed interest in a man's 2011 Toyota HiLux, which had been advertised on multiple Facebook sites. Canty sent a message about 7.30pm on December 8 last year, asking if he could inspect it. He said he wanted to have a friend examine the utility for issues before returning it in the morning. Canty attended the victim's Thurgoona home about 9pm that night and signed a document saying he would return it the next morning and pay $14,000. The owner repeatedly contacted Canty the next day when he failed to return the car. He warned Canty he wouldn't accept any more excuses after Canty repeatedly assured the owner he would bring it back, and the owner provided police a statement on December 11. Police contacted Wodonga officers due to Canty having an outstanding arrest warrant, but it was unclear where he was. Officers eventually made contact with Canty, who said he was in Melbourne but didn't have the vehicle. Canty dropped off the vehicle at the Shepparton Police Station and was arrested on New Year's Eve. He was charged with larceny, but conducted the same offending in January. He again told a 2008 Ford Territory owner he wanted to inspect the vehicle, picked it up from the victim's Lavington home on January 21, and failed to return it. Canty eventually dropped the car off at Albury Police Station at 10.50pm the following night. He was only charged with unlicensed driving. IN OTHER NEWS: He was also charged with unlicensed driving on March 3 after being caught driving an unregistered Ford Falcon between Ryan Road and Currawong Street, which led to him being remanded in custody. "The larceny was completely unsophisticated," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, and noted Canty had already spent more than a month behind bars. The court heard Canty had a limited record and numerous mental health issues, and had spent time in protection at Junee due to rumours circulating the jail. He was fined $1360, banned from driving for a year, and placed on a 12-month corrections order.

