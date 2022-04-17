YOUR SAY: Some care is too specialised to be delivered locally

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Opinion, Comment, Albury Wodonga Health, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

I write in regards to the story published, 'Cancer fight is harder long way from home', The Border Mail (April 14). It is important to note that paediatric chemotherapy chairs and a delivery suite were built as part of the cancer centre five years ago. It is within the paediatric ward at Albury Wodonga Health for safety reasons as the cancer centre is an adult facility and children have additional needs from skilled paediatric staff. There is an agreement in place with Albury Wodonga Health and the Royal Children's Hospital to "share care". Patients and families need adequate support if they need to travel. There is ongoing discussion with statewide paediatric cancer services on how that support can be increased. Generally, children and their families need to travel to Melbourne or Sydney for the diagnosis and work up of their cancer and need to be well supported during that time. Some components of care like certain doses of chemotherapy can be delivered in the paediatric chemotherapy suite at Albury Base, which I understand has enough capacity for the time being. Some care is too specialised to be delivered locally. IN OTHER NEWS: As a swinging voter, the party with the strongest leader always caught my attention, a strong Prime Minister that can push through the BS and act faithfully on behalf of all the people. I want to see a strong national integrity commission, believable climate change policy, the aged care and bank royal commission recommendations implemented, battery storage and any policy to do with clean energy. But generally observing the performance of both parties, they keep going the man and not the ball. The Liberal Party as yet has been unable to sell the budget, however Mr Albanese should have known the cash rate and the unemployment rate. A good Prime Minister would be aware at all times what the elderly and unemployed have each week to live on. What do our local candidates think about health, the environment, roads, education etc? Sometimes it is a matter of voting for the one who is the least bad of who is available. The policies announced so far have all been hopeless, I have switched off a bit from them. On the campaign trail, Craig Kelly being egged was very funny, but also not a very nice thing for anyone to do to someone. As for who has won the week, no one has won anything, we all seem to be losing.

