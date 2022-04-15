news, local-news,

More than 130 American muscle cars have arrived on the Border for Easter to support cancer patients across the region. The Camaro and Firebird Nationals has been taken to Albury for the first time after it was staged at Tumut two years ago. Former Albury councillor Nico Mathews helped secure the event after the city's failed bid to host the Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals for Easter 2023. At least half of the entries made their way down Eastern Hill, past the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, the event's chosen beneficiary, on Friday morning before a road trip. Camaros and Firebirds will set up at Hovell Tree Park on Saturday for a show and shine event, which will be followed by a parade down Dean Street in the afternoon and a drive-in movie night at Albury Showgrounds. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've got local footy clubs and car clubs involved helping with the event, we tried to pull as many local businesses and charities together for it," event coordinator Craig Goodshaw said. "We've got people from all over Australia, the only state or territory not represented is the Northern Territory." Meanwhile, a fundraiser for victims of the January floods across Indigo Shire will take place on Sunday at Rutherglen Showgrounds. Rutherglen Rumble is centred around bike, car and truck displays, hosted by Caffeine n Machine cafe and Rutherglen Lions Club. Organiser Herb Ellerbock hoped to raise at least $20,000, with an extra grant of $1500 per adult and $500 for children affected available through the Australian Lions Foundation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

