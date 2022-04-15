community, Yoorrook Justice Commission, Distinguished Professor Maggie Walter, Albury-Wodonga, Elders yarns

Stories of strength and resilience mixed with ongoing challenges when Border First Nations elders shared their experiences this week. The Yoorrook Justice Commission held sessions in Wodonga and Albury during a series of regional visits to gather information for its interim report due in June. Commissioner Maggie Walter, who joined fellow commissioners Eleanor Bourke (chair) and Kevin Bell on the Border, said the sessions had raised issues around justice, child welfare, lands and water, as well as access to education and jobs. "All the things that make up the difficulties that many people face in their lives," she said. "But also ... about how communities are working together to get change, and the need for things like more consistent funding, longer term programs." IN OTHER NEWS: The Yoorrook Justice Commission aims to establish an official record of the impact of colonisation on First Peoples in Victoria, as well as make recommendations for practical actions and reform. Professor Walter said the Albury-Wodonga talks were filmed, with sketch artists also helping to create a visual record to make sure the interim report reflected all voices and issues. "I'm an Aboriginal woman so these things are not unfamiliar to me however they always hurt," she said. "It always hurts when you hear of what happens and what has happened, both in the past and what is happening now, it creates a deep scar and it's heartbreaking, but we can't work with broken hearts, we have to work for change, for transformation and for justice." Professor Walter said the commissioners appreciated being able to travel to the regions after several planned trips had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. "We've been welcomed everywhere we've been and it is also heartwarming, rather than just heartbreaking, to hear how strong people are despite what they cope with, and how resilient, and how people are working for their communities all over the place," she said. "It's really recentred us as commissioners on our task and really made us reinforce our absolute commitment to the job that we have to do."

