Fairground rides, music and plenty of eggs were enjoyed at Junction Square for the Easter egg hunt
Thousands flocked to Junction Square, Wodonga, on Good Friday for the Easter egg hunt which started at 11am.
"It's not a race - well, it probably is for kids - but not for us," she said. "We just want everyone to have a lot of fun and they're certainly doing that."
The scramble started with toddlers (aged 1-2) and ended with 12-year-olds all in search of the 20,000 eggs scattered.
Headlining the day's entertainment was singer/guitarist Rory McKenna from Melbourne who dazzled the crowds tucking into hot cross buns, ice creams and, of course, Easter eggs.
