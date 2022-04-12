community, junction square easter, new life chapel, church will hold easter event

As the countdown to Easter begins, New Life Chapel is back with its annual Easter eggstravaganza at Junction Square on Good Friday. After last year's success, the church will be doubling the eggs and entertainment for the free event. Twenty thousand eggs will be scattered throughout the Junction Square precinct. Families with children who want to participate in the giant egg hunt will need to register at 9:30am. Senior pastor Zoran Paunovich will give an address and there will be live music before the egg hunt kicks off at 11am. Other highlights will include music from artist Rory McKenna, hot cross buns, rides and a visit from the Easter bunny. Mr Paunovich said it was hoped the event would reach as many people as possible. "I think we can all agree with how tough the last couple of years have been," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We want to get the salt out of the shaker and then add flavour to the community." Last year's event attracted about 500 children, with around 10,000 easter eggs. "When our youth pastor suggested we double the eggs, I thought have you gone mad?" he said. "But we value generosity, and we want to play our role. "The weekend is remarkable for remembering Christ and bringing joy to families." New Life Chapel youth Pastor Todd Werner has been preparing for the event for months. "We are so excited to bless our community and put on a great show for the people in our region," Mr Werner said. "It's been tricky trying to work around restrictions, but we want our community to thrive, we want families to walk away with smiles on their faces, and if we can do that ... it'll be worth it." In partnership with Wodonga Council, New Life Chapel event coordinator Bec O'Grady said events like the Easter egg hunt brought anticipation to the community. "This is our third year running; we want to bring life and joy to people's lives, and everyone has supported our visions," she said. "That's what we value the most."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/1700cfeb-aa0d-4cfd-8781-46974d9b5b73.jpg/r803_405_5560_3093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg