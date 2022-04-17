Meet our Pub Test panel: Border voters size up election campaign

news, local-news, The Border Mail Pub Test panel, Albury-Wodonga, Indi, Farrer, Politics, Federal Election

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over coming weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. But The Border Mail is keen to also bring our readers the questions, observations and opinions of local voters as they consider the candidates and compare their policies in the countdown to polling day on Saturday, May 21. So today we introduce our Pub Test panel - members of our community who have volunteered to give us their thoughts on the election campaign as it unfolds. The pub test, of course, is that uniquely Australian term used to describe the general opinion of "everyday" people, especially when it comes to current events, politicians or policies. Each week, we'll ask our Pub Test panel to share their views on the events and issues that emerge through the campaign as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese make their case to the Australian people. And, as we always do, we encourage you to join the conversation. A swinging voter in the past, Daniel Searle wants the current state of politics to improve, with greater transparency in decision-making, donation reform and the development of an independent commission against corruption. Other priorities include a commitment to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, improvements to aged care and genuine action on climate change, such as working with state governments around emission reductions. "I think no one's really done anything at this point to fill us with any great inspiration of any vision for the future," he said. "It's like everyone's too scared to say anything so they're committing to doing nothing, it's very frustrating. And unfortunately Farrer especially is a safe electorate so it gets very little attention." IN OTHER NEWS: Joan Parker does not want the balance of power to be in the hands of one or two people after May 21. "I think everybody's stymied when it's a hung Parliament," she said. "As much as one sometimes likes an independent and loves what they have to say, it's not going to help a great deal when you've got a hung Parliament really, it must be hard for them to get anything through." Having previously voted for the Coalition and Christian Democrats, Mrs Parker wants the next government to shore up Australia's defences and keep China further away in the Pacific. But so far, she feels the parties have focused more on getting elected, "throwing money we don't have around". While Anthony Albanese's lack of knowledge on key economic figures caught her attention, "I don't think any pollie can know everything". "They need to be cut some slack by the media," she said. "Co-ordinated policy, not political rhetoric" is likely to sway the vote of Mark Cottee, who votes differently for the lower and upper houses. "I've been disappointed with the old lines from both parties that are not based on fact," he said. "I think independents are the winners because at the moment elsewhere, it's same old, same old." A recent political incident he's noted was the egging of United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly in a Melbourne park last week. This has led to conversations around the safety of candidates. For many years Kim Monk voted Labor. "These days I look into what the candidates' views are on what's important to me," she said. Among such issues are cross-border action, managing and keeping the brumbies in national parks and better mobile phone coverage. She's also interested in the truth behind the Japanese encephalitis virus outbreak and being able to contact representatives easily. "Mostly it is promises of possible change, very glossy until a person looks at the small print," she said. "And any sort of personal attacks, this just shows weakness and lack of knowledge." The services offered for senior Australians and people with disabilities are a top concern for Christine Stewart. "Both parties are just making a lot of errors in what they're saying and doing," she said. "And there's a lack of knowledge on how bad things are in regional Australia, with poor health care services, few specialists and very long waiting lists." Ms Stewart, previously a Liberal voter, says Labor has offered to improve aged care sector wages but the Prime Minister said no. "There's no planning for new aged care facilities," she said. "With the large baby boomer population coming through, the crunch time will be 2030. "Ballarat and Bendigo both have 700-bed hospitals, Albury-Wodonga less than 200 beds."

