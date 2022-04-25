news, local-news,

Thousands lined Wodonga's city centre for an Anzac Day to remember. After a two-year COVID hiatus, both the dawn and day services were well supported by the community. "It was fantastic. Probably as good as any we've seen with the people marching and vehicles all the way down the street," Wodonga RSL sub-branch president Jim Begley said. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Council deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer, Benambra MP Bill Tilley, Indi MP Helen Haines, emergency service workers and a host of schools were among many who laid wreathes. Prayers were delivered by Mr Tilley, sub-branch vice-president Kate Chamberlain and Padre Ben Hall. The sub-branch will hold its annual general meeting on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/5a2a2779-7458-40dd-8f11-d5e2e6210806.jpg/r0_263_5383_3304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg