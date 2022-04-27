news, local-news,

REZONING of land near the Murray River has prompted concern that Albury Council needs to do more to protect waterside areas from industrial development. Councillors at their meeting on Tuesday night were presented with proposed changes to zoning classifications based on the NSW government revising its categories. As a result land on the southside of Willowbank Road in East Albury at the end of Schubach Street will be altered from an industrial class to a productive support zone which acknowledges the sensitivity of the area. However, councillor Jessica Kellahan raised concerns about riverside land south of the Riverina Highway near the airport and the waterworks bridge which will be deemed general industrial under the new zones. She wants both to be deemed to be productive support zones, saying "if it's good for one, it should be good for another". "Now is the time to thoroughly look at and investigate all zoning in close proximity to our waterways," Cr Kellahan said. "We should be preserving the boundaries of our river so it's clean and prosperous for now and into the future. "We talk about the river and Noreuil Park as being at the heart of our city but the river doesn't begin and end there and we must maintain and preserve it in its entirety." Council planning chief David Christy explained the changes were the result of new names being applied and there was a difference in how they could be adapted under the new state framework.. "The industrial precinct at East Albury is a direct translation so it is changing really just to a new name, whereas Willowbank (there) was some discretion before council as to whether it was appropriate because the zone that it was in didn't have a direct equivalency in this," Mr Christy said. The state Department of Planning and Environment will take feedback on the proposed changes, however councillor Alice Glachan successfully sought a commitment from council chief executive Frank Zaknich to provide a briefing session to councillors to follow-up on Cr Kellahan's concerns. Meanwhile, the council on Tuesday night endorsed the city's draft budget with only three of the nine councillors commenting on it. Councillor Darren Cameron indicated while he was pleased overall with the budget given the impact of COVID-19, he was wary about the hike proposed for a rubbish fee. "I'm not happy at all with one small detail....the mixed waste charge 200 kilograms at the tip," he said. "It's proposed in this budget that it be increased from $5 to $10, that's a 100 per cent increase, I think it's a bit harsh and unreasonable, however....let's put it out for consultation and see what the people of Albury think of it." The budget has a capped rate rise of two per cent and forecasts the council's deficit will rise to $7 million, $4 million up on what it is predicted to be at the end of this financial year. Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said the city was doing well when matched against other local government areas. "We're still in a strong position regarding any other councils across NSW," Cr Bowen said. Councillor Alice Glachan said it was a "good budget" which was the result of a "lot of considered work" by staff. The community will be able to provide feedback on the draft budget up to May 27.

