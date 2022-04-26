sport, local-sport, front page, wagga town plate, geoff duryea

Slick sprinter Front Page is on the comeback trail from a ligament injury suffered in the lead-up to The Kosciuszko last October. The Geoff Duryea trained galloper recently trialled at Wodonga where he finished second. Front Page has been off the scene since finishing runner-up at Moonee Valley last September. Duryea has tentatively earmarked next Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate as a possible first-up target. ALSO IN SPORT An 1100m sprint at Caulfield next Saturday is also an option. The Town Plate is also on the radar of recent Country Championships winner Another One. The Danny Williams-trained Shelby Sixtysix is also expected to be among the nominations. Shelby Sixtysix recently claimed the Group 1 Galaxy at Rosehill. A possible clash between the three gallopers is a mouthwatering prospect for the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/61cfc2e2-8edd-4d61-b89f-14dea796365d.jpg/r7_113_2979_1792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg