A 25-goal victory against the Bulldogs capped off a special day for Wodonga Raiders' netballers. Players joined coach Jodie House for the annual Anzac Day march, with House's father Ross Hore a Vietnam veteran. "We always have a good rivalry with Bulldogs, and Anzac Day is pretty special for us," House said. "It's a day of respect for our veterans." Goal shooter Taylor Donelan was on target to see 40 goals go the way of Raiders in the clash. "She stepped up into A-grade last year and she's developing that confidence and holding her own," House said. "She was outstanding today." ALSO IN SPORT: Kytlee Willis is finding her feet in the midcourt and goals in her first A-grade season, while Molly McGrath was also strong. "I think for us what was nice was that we had lots of runners of the court," House said. "Just our speed and decision making was outstanding." Cassi Mathey was among Wodonga's best with 17 goals, with a strong performance also from Leah Mathey. Aleisha Coyle was also in form for the Bulldogs at Birallee Park under lights.

