sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury produced a gutsy display in its annual Anzac Day clash against Albury before the latter bolted home with an eight-goal last quarter in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Tigers raced away, as expected, in the first stanza, but the Hoppers played some terrific football in the second and third before the home team's late surge in winning 19.21 (135) to 4.8 (32). Albury carried a 26-point lead to the first break with Riley Bice maintaining his terrific start to the season. Bice had a breakout 2021, finishing runner-up to co-coach Anthony Miles in the best and fairest and the mentor called on the youngster to take his game to another level and he's on target to achieve that. Bice finished with four goals, while joint Doug Strang Medal winner Jacob Conlan booted three. Jamison Scott, the son of Tigers' two-time Morris medallist Tim, booted two on debut and produced an impressive performance. Half-forward Lachie Taylor-Nugent had one of his best games and the Tigers need him to remain at a level which saw him selected for the interleague team as they look to hold off a host of challengers, particularly Wangaratta, which has racked up three successive three-figure wins. Miles was terrific in the midfield, while the ever reliable Jessy Wilson was again strong in defence. Wilson was without his lookalike and fellow key defender Lucas Conlan, but it didn't affect him as he stopped a number of Hoppers' attacking raids. Albury has now steadied after a nine-goal loss to Wangaratta in the first game, but it will face a Myrtleford outfit on the rebound after its disappointing display against Yarrawonga last Saturday. The Saints certainly won't have a number of their sidelined players back, including co-coach Jake Sharp, but will welcome the return of inspirational former co-captain Matt Dussin from commitments in his work with Fire Rescue Victoria. The Saints have split their four games and, in such an even competition, will be desperate not to head into the club's first bye with a negative output. IN OTHER NEWS: The Hoppers are home to Wangaratta. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/e6b2fa02-f432-445d-b743-5e0c3ec8a58f.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg