A Chiltern yarn bombing group has had a positive response to some ANZAC Day themed crocheted characters they put up around town. Yarn bomber Tina Ford-Doe said the group had decorated some bollard's in Chiltern's main street with woolen depictions of a sailor, a soldier, an airforce member and a nurse from World War 1. "Someone suggested it to honour the servicewomen and men," she said. MORE ANZAC DAY NEWS: Previously the group has completed yarn bombing projects around the themes of Christmas and Easter, but this was the first ANZAC day theme the group had done. "We're very good at it now, because we've done so many of them and we've done all the measurements," Ms Ford-Doe said. "The ANZAC day ones in particular I think are probably the biggest response we've ever had. "People were taking photos of them or people were putting poppies on with the names of their relatives as well and a lot of the ex-servicemen today were coming up talking about them." Ms Ford-Doe said it took the group a couple of weeks to crochet enough to cover one bollard and their designs would stay up for another few days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/a32a74e6-b2c1-4c9b-9855-0814376556d2.jpg/r0_264_5530_3388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg