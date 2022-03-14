sport, australian-rules-football,

Albury has thrown down the challenge to youngster Riley Bile to replicate his breakout season in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Bice 'arrived' as a top player last season, finishing runner-up to co-coach Anthony Miles in the best and fairest as the Tigers went through the 13 rounds of the COVID-impacted season undefeated. And Miles wants the classy left-footer to reach the next level. "Absolutely, that's been the challenge from us to him, he had a breakout year, but why can't he go again, kind of thing, why can't be take his game to another level?," Miles posed. "His outside work's been absolutely fantastic and over the pre-season he's worked a lot on his contested work, he's added another dimension to his game in terms of that." Bice debuted for the Tigers in 2018, kicking four goals against Myrtleford. Former AFL assistant Peter German took over during that off-season and spoke of instilling greater belief in the teenager. He was lightly built, but the class was obvious and he responded by becoming a regular player. Bice has now racked up 32 matches for 56 goals and is becoming an even more dangerous player through his versatility. "I'm not actually sure what his best position is, that's a good question," Miles admitted when quizzed. "We played him back, (against Norwood in Saturday's practice match) off half-back and he was terrific there." "He's played through the midfield, wing, half-forward, but I predominantly say he would play off half-forward." Given the standard of this year's competition, players like Bice, with the ability to manufacture goals from nothing, will be vital. The defence of the likely premiership contenders looks strong, with Wangaratta boasting outstanding players in Michael Bordignon and Jamie Anderson, among others. Wangaratta and Albury conceded only 53 points per game last season and the former has had no changes to its defence, so another pre-season together can only add to the back six's cohesion. The pair meets under lights on the season opening round on April 2, with the Tigers to then host Wodonga, which is expected to again improve enormously after an impressive recruiting campaign. Elsewhere, Yarrawonga has recruited one of the Geelong Football League's best defenders in Jye Cross to complement best and fairest Leigh Masters, while Myrtleford and Wangaratta Rovers will also be difficult to break. IN OTHER NEWS: That pair will also meet on the first weekend, with the Saints to start favourites in that clash.

