Former AFL player Sam Murray has been named in the Ovens and Murray Football League's initial squad of 55 for interleague. The O and M has just released the squad for the game against fierce rivals Goulburn Valley at Mooroopna on May 28. The squad is larger than previous years, due to the threat of Covid's impact. Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and Rovers have dominated selection with nine, eight and seven players respectively. Other players include Wangaratta's Michael Newton and Matt Kelly, Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters and Mark Whiley, while Murray has been joined by team-mate Brodie Filo. Former Yarrawonga premiership player and coach Damian Sexton is the coach. Meanwhile, netball selectors have named 18 players, including Lavington's Toni Wilson medallist Maddi Lloyd, Corowa-Rutherglen's Sophie Hanrahan and Wangaratta's Issy Byrne. Training starts at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval on May 11.

