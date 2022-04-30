Saturday scoreboard from the O&M and district leagues

sport, australian-rules-football, saturday, scoreboard, news

FOOTBALL ROUND 4 North Albury 2.4 (16) lost to Wangaratta 27.23 (185) Wang. Rovers 10.11 (71) def Yarrawonga 10.8 (68) Wodonga 9.7 (61) def Lavington 8.16 (64) Corowa-Ruth 17.19 (121) def Wod. Raiders 9.4 (58) Myrtleford 13.6 (84) def Albury 9.11 (65) NETBALL North Albury 44 def Wangaratta 22 Wang. Rovers 42 lost to Yarrawonga 50 Wodonga 30 lost to Lavington 65 Corowa-Ruth 57 def Wod. Raiders 33 Myrtleford 40 lost to Albury 51 ROUND 4 Beechworth 7.15 (57) def Barnawartha 8.3 (51) Chiltern 6.12 (48) def Kiewa-SC 6.9 (45) Dederang-MB 21.20 (146) def Wod. Saints 9.3 (57) Rutherglen v Tallangatta Thurgoona 41.29 (275) def Wahgunyah 1.1 (7) Yackandandah v Mitta United ROUND 4 Osborne 15.11 (101) def Howlong 4.9 (33) Magpies 5.10 (40) lost to Henty 13.16 (94) Jindera 18.17 (125) def Lockhart 1.7 (13) Bill. Crows 5.8 (38) def CDHBU 5.6 (36) Holbrook 12.10 (82) def RWW Giants 8.9 (57) Brock-Burrum 6.15 (51) def Culcairn 6.6 (42) ROUND 2 Bullioh 14.10 (94) lost to Tumbarumba 15.10 (100) Corryong 7.10 (52) lost to Federal 14.11 (95) ROUND 6 Goorambat 11.6 (72) def Ben All Blacks 8.10 (58) Bright vs Moyhu Whorouly 10.4 (64) lost to Milawa 14.17 (101) North Wang. 7.6 (48) lost to Bonnie Doon 16.19 (115) King Valley 7.4 (46) lost to Greta 13.13 (91) ROUND 4 Tatura 8.4 (52) lost to Shepparton 17.15 (117) Shepparton Utd 11.6 (72) lost to Rochester 16.18 (114) Seymour 7.1 (43) lost to Mooroopna 13.8 (86) Shepp. Swans 7.3 (45) lost to Euroa 19.6 (120) Benalla 3.4 (22) lost to Kyabram 18.9 (117) Echuca 17.12 (114) def Mansfield 7.4 (46) ALSO IN SPORT ROUND 5 Katunga 13.8 (86) def Jerilderie 7.8 (50) Katandra 18.12 (120) def Rennie 4.12 (36) Picola Utd 7.7 (49) def Katamatite 5.9 (39) Mathoura 19.16 (130) def Yarroweyah 4.5 (29) Tocumwal v Blighty Strathmerton 4.10 (34) lost to Berrigan 12.4 (76) Tungamah 21.17 (143) def Deni. Rovers 2.4 (16)

