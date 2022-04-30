sport, australian-rules-football,

Beechworth sit top of the Tallangatta & District League after beating Barnawartha by six points. Having picked up just one victory in 2021, the resurgent Bushrangers have started this season with four in a row and their latest scalp is by far the most impressive. The home side dominated the first half before the Tigers came storming back to lead at three-quarter-time, kicking 5.2 to zero in the penultimate term. But Beechworth rallied and got home by 7.15 (57) to 8.3 (51) to the delight of co-coach Tom Cartledge. "It's a big belief-builder for our group," Cartledge said. "We came in, we were probably the unknown and we wanted to show our wares and we think we've done that. "It was a fair dinkum slog-fest in the last quarter and we managed to kick a couple. ALSO IN SPORT "This win is huge for us. "So far, we've probably played the lower end of the competition and we set this one as a big challenge for ourselves. "To come out victorious, we're rapt and everyone will stand a bit taller because of it." Edward Cartledge kicked two of Beechworth's seven goals and there were huge performances from Kayde Surrey, Mitch Anderson and Brent Ryan in the backline. Beechworth are the league's only undefeated side after four rounds, sitting one win clear of Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Barnawartha. "There are still going to be teams who will want to write us off and that's absolutely fine," Cartledge said. "We'e just worried about what we're doing and what we can control. "If they want to think we're just the same old Beechworth, I'm happy for them to think that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/3b271de2-3b7c-4cc7-ab77-c9987db72b72.jpg/r1426_836_3962_2269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg