A new depot in Lavington is capable of sorting 25,000 containers a day, with two automated machines taking the hard yards out of recycling. Since opening to the public two weeks ago, the facility has turned over 370,000 containers, up from 80,000 last year. Owner Heather Goesch said it was a "dream" to have automated machines in comparison to sorting by hand. "We would be covered in grime and juice from bottles, sorting and sifting through large volumes of cans by hand and putting them into a shipping container to be taken away to be recycled. It was overwhelming," she said. The innovative machines can count, sort and organise the containers, and can sort 100 cans a minute. The recycling hub in Catherine Crescent will provide a rapid turnover to recycle bottles and cans for a 10-cent refund. IN OTHER NEWS: Co-owner Bruce Forbes said using the return point in combination with household recycling was the change that was needed. "We can all do our bit to reduce litter and landfill and contribute to a more sustainable future," he said. Member for Albury Justin Clancy congratulated Mrs Goesch and Mr Forbes on the launch's success. "On so many different levels, it's wonderful," Mr Clancy said. "It's a win-win situation that Heather and Bruce are doing this as a business. From a manual task to two automated machines that are much more simple, clean and safe, it makes it easier." Albury residents have already shown themselves to be keen recyclers, with around 50 carloads per day attending the return point, and Mrs Goesch said the service played a role in some people being able to put bread on the table. "We try our best to help out people where we can, especially people who are busy or elderly. We will pick up their cans and recycle them at our hub," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/097fb43b-df6f-4fa2-b98d-1da3f36cc3f0.jpg/r0_295_5163_3212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg