Wangaratta Mayor Dean Rees will hold Indi Liberal candidate Ross Lyman to account to ensure he delivers on his promise of $3.8 million to the city's streetscape project if the Morrison government is re-elected this month. Mr Lyman on Thursday pledged the funds towards the $11.75 million CBD redevelopment. A focus of the project is to improve access around the CBD with wider pathways and more space, which will begin on Ovens and Ford Streets and be completed in around two years. "There are six stages in this project and we're committing to fund two of those, essentially in Ovens Street and Ford Street," Mr Lyman said. "This is designed to invest in the infrastructure Wangaratta needs to get trade and tourism into the city." Cr Rees said it would encourage more people to spend time in the CBD. IN OTHER NEWS: "The first stage of the streetscape program was in Ovens Street from Reid Street down to Faithfull Street with the wider pavements, median strips for trees in the centre and two pedestrian crossings and that has already changed things dramatically," he said. "We've got great car parking areas here in Wangaratta and we intend to keep all the car parks and hopefully create more in future. "We need a healthy retail sector and by having great connectivity and looking pretty, it will make people come up the street and encourage more businesses to come to town. "I'll be holding Ross Lyman to make sure he delivers on that promise and I'm sure they will." Cr Rees said the development of the railway precinct has led to an application for multi-million dollar residential apartments like no other in the city to be built, while the construction of Quest, which opened up the end of 2020, was also brought about by upgrades to that space. The council's infrastructure director Marcus Goonan couldn't promise there would be no disruptions to businesses, but said lessons were learnt from Wodonga's High Street redevelopment, which led to a string of closures. "The feedback has been incredibly positive. I think we can see that from the new businesses and developments popping up down in the railway precinct," he said. "There's always going to be opposition to these projects, but we need to balance change with what exists and make sure everyone understands why we are doing it." Indi Nationals candidate Liz Fisher said a sense of place was an undervalued and underrated aspect of major developments, such as the plans for Wangaratta. "It gives people such positive feelings once it's implemented and it will really provide great linkages between the works that have already been done," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/95b29be4-1b85-4da0-8fb7-7cdc8405de7c.jpg/r0_260_5140_3164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg