All the O&M and district league scores from Saturday
OVENS AND MURRAY
ROUND FIVE
FOOTBALL
Wodonga Raiders 5.12 (42) lost to North Albury 10.5 (65)
Yarrawonga 8.14 (62) def Wodonga 7.3 (45)
NETBALL
Wodonga Raiders 42 drew with North Albury 42
Yarrawonga v Wodonga
HUME
ROUND FIVE
Lockhart 5.3 (33) lost to Holbrook 20.7 (127)
RWW Giants 9.11 (65) lost to Osborne 15.8 (98)
Culcairn 11.8 (74) lost to Henty 11.11 (77)
CDHBU 9.4 (58) lost to Brock-Burrum 12.17 (89)
Howlong 8.10 (58) def Jindera 7.8 (50)
Magpies 6.2 (38) lost to Billabong Crows 17.19 (121)
TALLANGATTA
ROUND FIVE
Barnawartha 14.17 (101) def Rutherglen 3.12 (30)
Mitta United v Dederang-MB
Tallangatta 6.6 (42) lost to Chiltern 9.11 (65)
Wahgunyah 0.1 (1) lost to Beechworth 66.35 (431)
Wod. Saints 8.4 (52) lost to Thurgoona 23.18 (156)
Yackandandah v Kiewa-SC
UPPER MURRAY
ROUND THREE
Federal 6.7 (43) lost to Cudgewa 11.18 (84)
Tumbarumba 28.21 (189) def Corryong 5.3 (33)
GOULBURN VALLEY
ROUND FIVE
Mooroopna 12.21 (93) def Tatura 2.7 (19)
Swans v Kyabram
Seymour v Echuca
Euroa 16.14 (110) def Shepp. Utd 9.5 (59)
Benalla v Rochester
Shepparton 3.11 (29) lost to Mansfield 14.11 (95)
OVENS AND KING
ROUND SEVEN
Moyhu 3.7 (25) lost to North Wangaratta 20.14 (134)
Milawa 5.5 (35) lost to Bright 13.8 (86)
King Valley vs Ben. All Blacks
Whorouly 9.10 (64) lost to Bonnie Doon 12.14 (86)
Tarrawingee vs Goorambat
PICOLA
ROUND SIX
Katandra 10.9 (69) lost to Waaia 17.12 (114)
Jerilderie v Picola Utd
Yarroweyah v Rennie
Katamatite 12.14 (86) def Tocumwal 7.7 (49)
Berrigan 15.15 (105) def Mathoura 4.5 (29)
Blighty 2.0 (12) def Tungamah 31.21 (207)
Deni Rovers 11.10 (76) lost to Strathmerton 14.9 (93)
