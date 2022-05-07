All the O&M and district league scores from Saturday

sport, australian-rules-football, football, scores, district leagues

ROUND FIVE FOOTBALL Wodonga Raiders 5.12 (42) lost to North Albury 10.5 (65) Yarrawonga 8.14 (62) def Wodonga 7.3 (45) NETBALL Wodonga Raiders 42 drew with North Albury 42 Yarrawonga v Wodonga ROUND FIVE Lockhart 5.3 (33) lost to Holbrook 20.7 (127) RWW Giants 9.11 (65) lost to Osborne 15.8 (98) Culcairn 11.8 (74) lost to Henty 11.11 (77) CDHBU 9.4 (58) lost to Brock-Burrum 12.17 (89) Howlong 8.10 (58) def Jindera 7.8 (50) Magpies 6.2 (38) lost to Billabong Crows 17.19 (121) ROUND FIVE Barnawartha 14.17 (101) def Rutherglen 3.12 (30) Mitta United v Dederang-MB Tallangatta 6.6 (42) lost to Chiltern 9.11 (65) Wahgunyah 0.1 (1) lost to Beechworth 66.35 (431) Wod. Saints 8.4 (52) lost to Thurgoona 23.18 (156) Yackandandah v Kiewa-SC ROUND THREE Federal 6.7 (43) lost to Cudgewa 11.18 (84) Tumbarumba 28.21 (189) def Corryong 5.3 (33) ROUND FIVE Mooroopna 12.21 (93) def Tatura 2.7 (19) Swans v Kyabram Seymour v Echuca Euroa 16.14 (110) def Shepp. Utd 9.5 (59) Benalla v Rochester Shepparton 3.11 (29) lost to Mansfield 14.11 (95) ROUND SEVEN Moyhu 3.7 (25) lost to North Wangaratta 20.14 (134) Milawa 5.5 (35) lost to Bright 13.8 (86) King Valley vs Ben. All Blacks Whorouly 9.10 (64) lost to Bonnie Doon 12.14 (86) Tarrawingee vs Goorambat ALSO IN SPORT ROUND SIX Katandra 10.9 (69) lost to Waaia 17.12 (114) Jerilderie v Picola Utd Yarroweyah v Rennie Katamatite 12.14 (86) def Tocumwal 7.7 (49) Berrigan 15.15 (105) def Mathoura 4.5 (29) Blighty 2.0 (12) def Tungamah 31.21 (207) Deni Rovers 11.10 (76) lost to Strathmerton 14.9 (93)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/7da5f8cc-68ec-4961-b0c2-33bb778b5461.jpg/r0_113_2359_1446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg