Luke Norman says increasing work commitments has forced him to quit as coach of North Albury.
Norman dropped the bombshell announcement at training on Monday night.
Advertisement
Corey Lambert and Clint Gilson have been appointed co-coaches of the Hoppers for the remainder of the season.
Norman said it was a tough decision but the right one given the circumstances.
"Over the pre-season I informed the club how busy I was getting with work commitments," Norman said.
"This was always going to be my last year because of that.
"But work has got that busy now that I can't commit to coaching 100 per cent.
"You need to commit and coaching involves 35 to 40 hours a week.
"Working the hours I'm working, I found myself cutting corners.
"So in the best interests of the club I resigned on Monday night."
Norman, who lives in Wangaratta, said he would still stay involved with the club.
"I will still be around the place and obviously my son, Carter, is playing so I will go and watch him," he said.
"It's just during the week is when I'm flat out.
"Travelling from Wangaratta to Albury four times a week, you lose almost two hours a day there."
Norman was appointed coach of the Hoppers last year.
In a fitting farewell, he was able to finish his coaching tenure on a high after rolling Raiders by 23 points.
It was the Hoppers' first win in almost three years.
"What a way to go out," he said.
Advertisement
"I was really rapt but we did have a tough draw to start the season.
"We played Myrtleford, Albury and Wangaratta who on exposed form are all top-four sides.
"I was probably the most disappointed in our performance against Corowa.
"I got the boys together on the Tuesday before the Raiders match for a bit of a heart to heart and to see how everyone was travelling.
"Their bodies are getting smashed each week.
"So to get themselves up and beat Wodonga Raiders was a special effort in my opinion.
Advertisement
"Geez the boys celebrated and who could blame them?"
Norman boasts an impressive coaching resume including leading Sturt into a grand final in the SANFL in 2009.
He said the development of the club's youth will be his lasting legacy.
"I love coaching," he said.
"I do believe that I have developed some players at North Albury.
Advertisement
"Sam Azzi has really impressed me and has gone to another level this season.
"Jackson Weidemann arrived from Turvey Park last year, won our best and fairest and is now playing VFL with Port Melbourne.
"I think most players on the list have developed in their own little way."
Norman will finish his time at Bunton Park with a 1-17 record.
He conceded turning around the Hoppers' fortunes was a tougher challenge than he expected.
"At the end of the day, you need the cattle," he said.
Advertisement
Arguably the biggest knock on Norman as a coach was his lack of recruiting.
ALSO IN SPORT
Norman took the criticism on the chin.
"I told the club when I took the job on that I had only recently moved back to Wangaratta after about two decades," he said.
"So I didn't have a lot of contacts recruiting-wise in the area.
Advertisement
"Especially the Albury area and I told the club that I would need some help to recruit.
"I had no dramas meeting potential recruits but it was finding those recruits that was difficult.
"I tried to get a few potential recruits from the SANFL.
"But I concede recruiting wasn't my strong point.
"The problem is, potential recruits google North Albury and see where you have finished on the ladder and see that you are on the bottom.
"So you are on the back foot straight away in regards to trying to entice them to the club."
Advertisement
Norman said he had no regrets.
"I really rate the club, they are a fantastic bunch of people and I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club," he said.
"I thank the club for giving me the opportunity to coach."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.