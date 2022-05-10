The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Luke Norman speaks of his decision to quit as coach of North Albury due to work commitments

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Lambert (left) is set to co-coach the Hoppers this weekend against Lavington and for the rest of the season.

Luke Norman says increasing work commitments has forced him to quit as coach of North Albury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.