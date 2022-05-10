Entering the Hume netball competition with an entirely new side which had never played together before, even Culcairn coach Georgie Haines wasn't sure what to expect.
Having finished last season on the bottom of the A-grade ladder, the new-look Lions have clawed their way up to third spot after five rounds and have so far emerged as the leagues biggest improvers.
The Lions have already stunned Murray Magpies, CDHBU, Brock-Burrum and Henty, while their only loss has come at the hands of ladder leaders Billabong Crows.
"I had no expectations going into it and I'm really lucky to just have such a great playing group," Haines said.
"I hadn't been at the club for a few years and I know they've had a tough couple of years in the lead up. Coming into this season, I really had no idea what I was walking into.
"We're really lucky, we just had lots of girls turn up to trials that were young, keen and enthusiastic."
Among the new recruits are sisters and former Tallangatta and District players Taylor and Emily Morey, with Taylor named in the Hume's interleague side.
"No one had played together before, but they've just gelled really nicely and it's a positive and respectful playing group," Haines said.
"They all just play their role and so far so good.
"My goals for this year were to do better than last year and finish mid-pack if we could.
"Obviously it's early in the season and there's still a fair while to go, but we'll just keep playing our game plan and working hard and seeing where the season takes us."
Returning from the Ovens and Murray League, Haines said she's enjoying being at the helm of the Lions.
"It's definitely a big job, but being a non-playing coach because I'm pregnant, being able to focus the time on coaching is really good," she said.
"From a club perspective, we're just trying to make it really inclusive. It's just about making sure everyone feels valued and supported."
With her husband Tim also coaching the Lions' senior footballers, 27-year-old Haines said youth is a big focus at the club this season.
"He (Tim) is probably the oldest first grade player and I'm one of the older ones involved in netball," she said.
"It's really contrasting to when we were here previously.
"There seems to be a nice feel about the club, both netball and football at the moment.
"There's been lots of people at the home and away games so we've really got that community support back."
Culcairn takes on Howlong for a round six clash this weekend.
