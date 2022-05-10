The Border Mail

Culcairn coach Georgie Haines pleased with Lions' start to the season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSITIVE SIGNS: Culcairn netball coach Georgie Haines is enjoying her first season at the helm of the Lions, who have clawed their way up from last year to have already won four of their five games so far. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Entering the Hume netball competition with an entirely new side which had never played together before, even Culcairn coach Georgie Haines wasn't sure what to expect.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.