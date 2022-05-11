The Bandits have welcomed the long-awaited arrival of their last inclusion for this season, with Hamish Warden landing on the border.
Born and bred in Western Australia, the 22-year-old has spent the last few years playing for Nyon in the Swiss Basketball League, and has also taken to the courts of Italy and the United States.
While it's the power forward's first time in Albury-Wodonga, he has history with current Bandit Lochlan Cummings.
Warden credits coach Haydn Kirkwood for luring him to the NBL1 East side.
"Haydn and I were talking and then he signed Lochie, who's another West Aussie boy," Warden said.
"I played three years with Lochie. He's a great guy and a great player.
"We just started talking and they asked if I'd be interested, and I said hell yeah I am.
"The last few years I've been in Switzerland, but after that season I always come back and try to play in Australia because it's the opposite seasons."
With every home game so far being a sell-out for the Bandits this season, Warden admitted he's excited to play in front of his new home crowd.
"It's crazy, I can't wait," he said.
"I saw that both sides (of the court) were packed and I thought I could get used to that."
While the Bandits have already played six games this season, Warden said his new teammates have welcomed him with open arms.
"We have four great scorers, so I'm just going to try and do little things and just fit in and hopefully keep winning," he said.
"I think you just have to try and fit in for the first couple of weeks and once you get to know everyone it's pretty easy.
"They've made me feel really welcome."
Coach Kirkwood said it's great to have Warden join the men's line-up, just in time to meet Canberra Gunners for an away game this weekend.
"He's a young up-and-comer and we'll hopefully help develop his game and see where he goes from there," Kirkwood said.
"When his name popped up and the fact that he actually played with Lochie back in Perth, having that link I thought it would be a great opportunity to get them back together.
"Unfortunately for him, they (Nyon) were knocked out of the play-offs in Switzerland, but it's good for us. It's a sad, but not sad situation."
Warden is set to add similar attributes to the side as fellow Bandits Bailey Lloyd, Josh McKay and Darcy Locke.
"He just adds another player that's capable in the power forward, wing player role," Kirkwood said.
"Having another player similar means we can rest players when we need to a little bit more efficiently."
