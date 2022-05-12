Dad forces his way inside Lavington home before abducting his son

A father who forced his way into his former partner's home before abducting their son has been jailed.
The Myrtleford man, who can't be named for legal reasons, was ordered to serve at least 18 months in custody in the Albury District Court this week for his offending in 2020.
Advertisement
The 40-year-old man's former partner had full custody of their children after their eight year relationship broke down.
The man had been allowed to have access to their children with written permission of the mother.
The he made multiple threatening phone calls on July 31, in breach of a domestic violence order.
The woman was so scared of the threats during the calls, she changed her phone number.
The man contacted their primary school aged son at 4.30pm on August 5, and applied for a permit to cross the closed border from Victoria into NSW that night.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man and a co-accused - his new partner - then travelled to Lavington to snatch the boy.
The pair drove to a vacant block near Dick Road to access the ex-partner's home.
The woman heard her side gate open before the father forced his way inside.
"The offender proceeded into the house and pushed the victim against the wall and then let go as he walked through the house," the prosecution told the court.
He took the boy, passed him over a fence to his new partner and went back to Myrtleford.
Victorian police officers spoke to the man before arresting him, and the boy was recovered.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated enter a dwelling with intent to intimidate and child abduction.
Judge Sean Grant imposed a maximum jail term of two years and three months, with the offender to be eligible for release in June next year.
The man has several matters pending before the Wodonga Magistrates Court once released, with the matters mentioned this week.
He had been charged by Wodonga, Myrtleford and Wangaratta officers.
Advertisement
An arrest warrant was issued by magistrate Ian Watkins.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.