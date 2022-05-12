Cash, safes taken during Yackandandah and Wodonga business burglaries

Detectives are investigating multiple break-ins at businesses in Yackandandah and Wodonga.
The Yackandandah butcher, newsagency and a clothing shop were targeted between 12.30am and 1.30am on Thursday, with cash taken from each property.
Advertisement
Safes containing money were also taken from the butcher shop and newsagents.
It followed similar incidents at the Wodonga Golf Club, and the wood turning and art gallery buildings on the Lincoln Causeway on Wednesday morning.
Those properties were also targeted in the early hours of the morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cash and chocolates were targeted from the golf club's pro shop.
It's unclear if the incidents are linked but police are seeking multiple offenders.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.