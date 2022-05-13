RUTHERGLEN'S state-of-the-art residential aged care project approved a year ago had a breakthrough with new designs revealed on Friday.
Victorian Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Anthony Carbines unveiled a first look at the $57.11 million project, which involves moving Glenview Community Care Nursing Home to a new site at 33-45 Main Street.
Advertisement
With funding announced ahead of the State Budget last year, work will start on site later this year with the project done by mid-2025.
Mr Carbines said Victoria was upgrading its care services to provide modern, purpose-built facilities.
"The new facilities in Rutherglen will meet a range of complex care needs - meaning locals won't have to move away to access care and can stay connected to family and community," he said.
Indigo North Health chief executive Shane Kirk welcomed the progress.
"We're thrilled and excited!" he said.
"It's a massive project and certainly the infrastructure going into the building is going to be state-of-the-art, totally electric, with extensive gardens and will have all of our services on site."
The bigger site will expand the centre from 40 to 50 beds and give residents their own rooms with en suites.
It will have a community room, sacred space, common areas and health services.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes on Friday welcomed the project
"This new and bigger facility will mean our hardworking healthcare workers can continue to give older Victorians in the North East the best possible care in the best possible environment," she said.
The Victorian Budget 2022-23 invested a further $142 million to redevelop and upgrade public sector residential aged care services across Victoria.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.