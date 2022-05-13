The Border Mail
Victorian Government reveals designs for $57 million Rutherglen aged care project

Jodie Bruton
Updated May 13 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
NEW PROJECT: The Victorian Government has unveiled a first look at the $57.11 million Rutherglen aged care project, which involves moving Glenview Community Care Nursing Home to a new site at 33-45 Main Street.

RUTHERGLEN'S state-of-the-art residential aged care project approved a year ago had a breakthrough with new designs revealed on Friday.

