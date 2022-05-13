Truck and trailer destroyed by fire on Hume Highway at Wangaratta

A truck and trailer have been destroyed by fire on the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in the southbound lanes of the highway about 8am on Friday.
Advertisement
The truck and trailer were fully alight when the Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA members arrived.
"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters searched the truck and confirmed its contents and that no one was inside," an FRV spokeswoman said.
"FRV and CFA firefighters worked together to attack the fire, bringing it under control at 8.57am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Crews then worked to make the scene safe, before handing over to Victoria Police.
"Ambulance Victoria were also in attendance."
The incident has caused delays to southbound traffic.
Diversions had been in place around the scene before one southbound lane re-opened for traffic.
Heavy equipment has been bought in to clear the scene.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.