The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Truck and trailer destroyed by fire on Hume Highway at Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALIGHT: An image of the fire posted on social media.

A truck and trailer have been destroyed by fire on the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.