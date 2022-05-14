Kiewa-Sandy Creek ensured Beechworth's surprise undefeated start to the season came to a screeching halt after securing a dominant 39-point victory at Tangambalanga on Saturday.
Buoyed by the challenge of taking on the league heavyweight, the Bushrangers were lively early to kick three of the first goals and held an 11-point buffer at the first change.
But the Hawks' class came to the fore as the match wore on as they booted 10 goals to three after quarter time to notch a convincing 11.14 (80) to 6.5 (41) win.
The Hawks have laid the foundations for a top-three finish with a 5-1 record heading into this weekend's bye.
The Bushrangers remain on top of the ladder by percentage courtesy of its league record 431-point thumping of Wahgunyah last weekend.
Hawks coach Jack Neil was relieved to emerge with the four points after being forced to make four late changes.
Nick Beattie, Jason Barter, Caleb Beattie and Cameron Evans all missed the clash.
"I was really pleased with that performance because we had our backs against the walls with a few late withdrawals," Neil said.
"We had to reshuffle the line-up and I thought we were a little out of sorts early because of that.
"But the way the players responded after quarter time was pleasing from a coaching point of view.
"Some guys had to play different roles than they were accustomed to but it was a really good response after being down a couple of goals early.
"I feel one of our biggest strengths is the depth of our list and the blokes that came in today, certainly held their own."
Beechworth has also laid the foundations for a finals spot with a 5-1 record to start the season.
The Bushrangers face Dederang-Mt Beauty, Tallangatta, Yackandandah and Thurgoona after the bye.
"I think Beechworth are one of the most improved sides in the competition and I like the way they move the ball," Neil said.
"They looked really dangerous even though after quarter-time they didn't score a lot.
"They are a good outfit and are going to trouble most sides."
Connor Newnham competed well in the air to bring the ball to ground and enabled the Hawks' small forwards to capitalise at ground level.
Ryan Wallace and Jordyn Croucher did most of the damage on the scoreboard for the home side with some clever crumbing goals.
