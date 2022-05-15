Police seeking driver after pursuit from Lavington to Jindera and back

Police are seeking public help to locate a driver following a lengthy pursuit.
Albury Highway Patrol members spotted a white Toyota HiLux on Strauss Street in Lavington about 9.30pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
They tried to pull over the car, but the driver sped off.
Police initiated a pursuit, which continued to Jindera and back.
The chase was called off at Lavington due to the dangerous nature of the driving.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision of the white Toyota HiLux 4WD - possibly with Victorian registration plates - from the area between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, to come forward," a police spokesman said.
Multiple people reported seeing and hearing the chase, including the vehicles travelling across the Jindera Gap.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.