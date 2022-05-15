The Border Mail
Health crisis spurs Border community to demand urgent action now

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 15 2022 - 9:06am, first published 6:30am
SIGNS OF THE TIMES: Hundreds turned up at Gateway Lakes to show their support. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Hundreds gathered at a Border health rally on Sunday morning with patients taking centre stage to air their grievances about the "constipated" system and offering praise and sympathy for struggling staff working within it.

TH

Ted Howes

