Thurgoona delivered a stinging blow to Yackandandah's finals aspirations with a thrilling one point win at Thurgoona on Saturday.
In a gripping contest, the Roos trailed by 19-points at the last change but dug deep in the final quarter to get within one point in the dying seconds.
With the match up for grabs, the visitors snapped a goal with less than 10 seconds to go.
However, it was a lucky escape for the Bulldogs after the umpire awarded a free kick to the home side for an illegal shepherd in the goal square.
The siren sounded shortly afterwards to hand the Bulldogs a 14.15 (99) to 14.14 (98) win.
Bulldogs coach Dan Cleary was relieved to get the four points ahead of this weekend's bye and sit sixth with a 4-2 record.
"We probably dodged a bullet in the end," Cleary said.
"To Yackandandah's credit they really lifted that last quarter and it came down to the last kick.
"I suppose it was a bit of a controversial end.
"But I was really happy how we got ourselves back in the contest after being three goals down at the first break.
"In previous years with the group that we have had, they haven't been able to fight their way back into the contest.
"So to kick five goals to none in the second quarter was really pleasing."
The loss leaves the Roos' finals aspirations hanging by a thread.
After claiming the minor premiership last season with a 10-1 record, the Roos have slumped to ninth on ladder with a 2-4 record.
They trail fifth-placed Dederang-Mt Beauty by eight points and significant percentage.
The Roos face Rutherglen, Wahgunyah, Beechworth and Tallangatta over the next four rounds.
