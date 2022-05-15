Hydroponic cannabis system, ice, imitation guns at Wangaratta home

A man facing a string of drug-driving and domestic violence charges has failed to convince a judge to release him on bail.
The 39-year-old Wangaratta man, who has a criminal history dating back 22 years, recently applied for release in the Supreme Court.
He faces dozens of charges stemming from separate incidents in Wangaratta, Benalla and Winton, including charges following a raid at his home in June last year that found 12 cannabis plants, ice, and three imitation firearms.
He was caught drug-driving in August, October and December 2020, and is accused of repeatedly breaching an intervention order against his partner.
Included in the charges are 12 breaches of bail, and he also faces multiple counts of disqualified driving.
The Supreme Court heard the man had breached a corrections order multiple times by failing to attend, refusing drug tests, and providing positive drug tests.
The man is serving his first stint in custody and told the court it had been the hardest three months of his life.
"The litany of charges presently faced by the applicant, aside from those which are the subject of this application, does little to dispel the concern raised by the proven recent criminal history of the applicant that he has little respect for the law," Justice Andrew Tinney said.
Justice Tinney said the man had shown a lack of respect for family violence orders in place to control his behaviour and driving disqualifications.
"In the sixteen months leading up to the current alleged offending, he embarked and continued upon a veritable spree of criminal offending," the judge said.
Justice Tinney said the man posed a substantial risk and refused his bail application, noting exceptional circumstances weren't shown.
