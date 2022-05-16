The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council comes under watchful eye as it endorses new budget

TH
By Ted Howes
May 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE WATCH: Government-appointed monitor Janet Dore oversees the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday night. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wodonga Council on Monday night endorsed its draft budget, under the watchful eye of government appointed monitor Janet Dore.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.