Wodonga Council on Monday night endorsed its draft budget, under the watchful eye of government appointed monitor Janet Dore.
Mayor Kev Poulton did not introduce or acknowledge Ms Dore but later explained she needed no introduction, as councillors had already welcomed her.
Ms Dore's role is to oversee council activities and behaviour and report to Victorian Local Government Minister Shaun Leane.
She declined to talk to The Border Mail after the meeting had wrapped up.
The draft budget includes a 1.5 per cent rate rise, below the Victorian government rate cap of 1.75 per cent.
Councillor Poulton said households would face a rise in rates and charges of 49 cents per week but it was pleasing to continue "relatively low rates increases".
"Finding ways of limiting rates rises while continuing to deliver high quality facilities and services to the community has been our priority," Cr Poulton said.
"The proposed rise that comes in under the government's rate cap will help to ease the cost of living burden on our ratepayers. It will provide us with the economic foundation we need to keep growing our city.
"Important changes to the way we calculate our ratings differentials also enabled us to allocate rates in a more equitable way across the city."
The draft budget contains capital expenditure of $30 million for new and ongoing projects across the city.
That includes an $11 million allocation for Baranduda Fields, and $8 million to assume ownership of the council works depot.
The budget also allocates $1.9 million towards the redevelopment of the Wodonga Exhibition Centre.
Cr Poulton thanked the more than 300 community members who had their say on the budget priorities as part of a "Dollars and Sense" campaign in February and March.
"We heard that key areas for people were our roads, parks and gardens, the need for footpaths and bike paths and ongoing support for things to see and do in our city," Cr Poulton said.
"This budget delivers, with more than $3 million spent on roads, almost $400,000 in walking and cycle path renewals and extensions, $425,000 in new and upgraded playgrounds, more than $400,000 for tree plantings and park infrastructure, and more than $300,000 for new and ongoing events."
