An "exceptionally hard-working team" focused on always giving guests the best service possible has landed an Albury boutique hotel a national award.
Mercure Hotel's customer service has had it named the winner of the 2022 "travellers' choice" by Tripadvisor.
The award celebrates businesses that have received five-star traveller reviews across the globe over the past 12 months.
This is ranked on the quality of rooms, service, ratings and dining.
Mercure Albury Hotel general manager Adrian Yates took over the role six months ago from Meggan Gardner.
Mr Yates has a background in hotel management, having worked previously as a manager at the Lake Hume Resort.
As challenging as it had been, he said, "the award is a representation of how we treat our customers".
"All our staff are exceptionally hard-working; we want (customers) to come back, and they're our focus.
Like many other businesses across the region, the staff shortages have put immense pressure on the small team of 23, banding together to ensure the Hotel and Restaurant still run.
Nestled in the Mercure, FABRIC Bar and Restaurant is a favourite among the guests' reviews.
Mr Yates said the longevity of long-term staff member Vishnu Gaunder was one of the reasons why guests returned.
"Vishnu, along with other staff members, are amazing," he said.
"It's one thing to have great customer service when everyone is tired," he said.
"We recognise the staff that we do have here."
