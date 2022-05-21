The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federal election hopefuls on the Border cast their votes and prepare to learn their fate

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In it goes: Indi MP Helen Haines lodges her vote in a classroom at Wangaratta High School. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

THE two leading federal election candidates for Indi have both lodged their votes at Wangaratta High School.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.