THE two leading federal election candidates for Indi have both lodged their votes at Wangaratta High School.
Incumbent Independent Helen Haines and Liberal challenger Ross Lyman both cast their ballots around lunch time at the largest election day booth in the North East city.
Dr Haines visited all three Wangaratta polling stations before travelling to Tarrawingee, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Baranduda.
She then handed out how-to-vote cards at Wodonga booths at Victory Lutheran College, St Augustine's Primary School and Wodonga Senior Secondary College before travelling to Benalla.
Dr Haines said the "beautiful blue sky" had added to an upbeat atmosphere as she sought to replicate her success in winning the seat in 2019.
"I think it's a very positive vibe around the booths," she said.
"It doesn't feel quite as intense as last time when there was a lot of focus on Indi, it feels much calmer."
Dr Haines is a $1.05 favourite with Sportsbet ahead of Ross Lyman ($8) but she is not assuming victory is a formality.
"I remain hopeful and I feel like there's nothing more my team and I could have contributed," the health professional said.
Mr Lyman spent the day at the polling booths in Wodonga and Wangaratta.
"I think today it feels like it's more 'get in and get out' and I think people seem to be knowing who they're voting for - there's less people taking all the how-to-vote cards," Mr Lyman said.
The Woolworths distribution centre manager declined to say he expected to win.
"It's a knife-edge is my sense, but it's difficult to say because I've only got one lens," Mr Lyman said.
"You're talking just under 120,000 votes (across Indi) and probably 10,000 are going to be postal votes.
"I don't want it to drag on for anyone's sake, but who knows."
North of the Murray River in Farrer, incumbent Liberal member Sussan Ley spent the day touring booths around Albury.
She lodged her vote at Hume Public School.
Her main rival, Labor candidate Darren Cameron visited booths at Lavington, central Albury and Thurgoona before spending most of his day at the Lavington East Public School voting hub.
"The notable thing is that there is a more than usual number of people who don't want how-to-vote cards from anyone, they seem to have already made up their minds," Mr Cameron said.
His other observation related to his opponent's booth helpers.
"Sussan Ley has been using her ministerial staffers and staff to do prepoll and booths, whereas normally a plethora of her local supporters would be helping her," Mr Cameron said.
"I'm not suggesting anything improper with that, as long as they're not claiming wages or allowances."
Ms Ley did not respond to The Border Mail's messages.
She is an unbackable favourite at $1.01 ahead of Mr Cameron on $13.
Deniliquin Liberal Party member Shirlee Burge spent the day at her local high school handing out how-to-vote pamphlets.
She said there had been "hardly any argy-bargy" compared to previous years when brochures were screwed up and thrown in faces.
Mrs Burge said apart from a few hours when a Labor member distributed material, the Liberals had been the only people manning the booth.
