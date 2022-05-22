Wanted man, tried to flee police while they were in his car, arrested

Police have sustained minor injuries while arresting a wanted man in Albury, who was found with a knife, drugs and drug paraphernalia yesterday.
At about 5.45pm on Saturday two police officers from the Murray River Police District stopped a vehicle on Guinea Street for the purpose of a random breath test.
The officers recognised the passenger as a wanted man and attempted to arrest him.
It's alleged the 33-year-old struggled with police and got into the driver's seat to avoid apprehension.
While the officers were in the vehicle, the man allegedly accelerated and attempted to flee; however, further police arrived on scene and he was subsequently arrested.
During a search of him, police located and seized a knife, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The officers received minor injuries during the struggle but did not require treatment.
The wanted man was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with the outstanding warrants, along with multiple offences relating to resisting arrest and drug possession.
The local man was bail refused to appear at Albury Local Court tomorrow.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
