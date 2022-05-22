The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wanted man arrested, drugs and knife found, following police struggle

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 22 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted man, tried to flee police while they were in his car, arrested

Police have sustained minor injuries while arresting a wanted man in Albury, who was found with a knife, drugs and drug paraphernalia yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.