THE Nationals have hit a new low in Indi, attracting less than four per cent of the vote and being outpolled by Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.
The Barnaby Joyce-led party drew 3.89 per cent, down from 9.45 in 2019 and 17.22 in 2016.
The plunge left Nationals candidate Liz Fisher "very disappointed" after she said on Friday she "absolutely" expected to improve on the party's 2019 result.
She cited a lack of time to promote herself, following preselection in February, and voters concerned at COVID mandates going to One Nation for the poor showing.
In her hometown of Rutherglen, Ms Fisher drew only 107 votes with a 1.18 per cent swing away from the Nationals as Independent incumbent Helen Haines won with 391.
Ms Fisher tied that result to Dr Haines having a fleet of backers who doorknocked every abode in town.
In 2019, Nationals candidate Mark Byatt won booths at Corryong, Cudgewa and Goorambat.
All of those were claimed by the Liberal Party's Ross Lyman on Saturday.
He drew 280 votes at Corryong ahead of Dr Haines 260, while Ms Fisher landed only 30 less than the informal tally of 47 and a 28.12 per cent swing against the Nationals.
Mr Lyman said he was surprised to see the extent of the swing against the Nationals and he expected it would be analysed in a Coalition review.
One Nation candidate, Benalla resident Beth Stevens netted 5.27 per cent of the primary vote with 4365 ballots.
It was the first time since 2001, that the party had stood in Indi.
On that occasion it drew 3.96 per cent, down from 1998 when it debuted and attracted 7.94.
