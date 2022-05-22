The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dr Ruchi Chandra raises $58,743, the most of all the Stars of the Border

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 22 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY FUNDRAISERS: Border dancer Caz Kardol with Star of the Border Dr Ruchi Chandra, who raised the most money - $58,743. Stars of the Border was held on Friday night. Picture: SANDY ROSSELAND

The Stars of the Border fundraiser has generated $300,215 for the Cancer Council NSW, with the Border's biggest fundraiser accumulating about a quarter of the total.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.