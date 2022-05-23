Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has emphatically said she will not throw her hat into the ring for the Liberal leadership just 15 hours after publicly hinting she would.
But Ms Ley, who celebrated a vote swing towards her on Saturday night, said on Monday she would still push for the party to "do better and listen to voters who didn't support us (nationally)".
"I won't be putting my name forward as leader but I am interested in where within the overall leadership of the Liberal Party going forward, I can play my part," Ms Ley said.
When asked if she thought the party should lean towards a more moderate MP to take the helm than former defence minister Peter Dutton, who retained his seat of Dickson, she said there were a "range of different views".
With former treasurer Josh Frydenberg losing his seat of Kooyong to independent Monique Ryan, Mr Dutton has been touted as the next leader.
"People make conclusions about Peter Dutton's moderateness or conservativeness as they do about all of the members," she said.
"But I don't see it like that ... when we come together in the party room as Liberals, there are a range of different views ... it's quite complex.
"I think it's about the party reflecting women's values - men can do that too.
"This is a tough time ... I've moved from government before, it's a very sobering experience but we must respect the result, the will of the people, and the need for us to do better, to listen to the voters who didn't support us this time and find out how we can seek their support next time.
"I'm really grateful for the swing towards me and the primary vote and thankful that the people of Farrer have endorsed my leadership as their local member."
Meanwhile, moderate Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer, on verge of retaining her seat of Bass on Monday, said she was considering putting her hand up to become the next Liberal leader.
