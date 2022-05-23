The Border Mail
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley not interested in leading Liberal party.

TH
By Ted Howes
May 23 2022 - 10:00pm
U-TURN: Sussan Ley said on Sunday she would not rule herself out as a potential Liberal leader but less than 24 hours later, she had done just that. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has emphatically said she will not throw her hat into the ring for the Liberal leadership just 15 hours after publicly hinting she would.

