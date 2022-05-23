Banned drink-driver in unregistered car towing trailer with no lights

A woman already off the road for four years has extended her ban by 12 months after being caught drink-driving.
Julia Marshall, 41, faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday after being pulled over in an unregistered Toyota at Killawarra on February 14, 2021.
She had been banned from driving a month earlier for a drug-related offence, and returned a reading of .064.
"I should know better," Marshall told magistrate Anne Goldsborough.
"I was never good at being naughty."
The magistrate agreed.
She said Marshall had a limited history that involved drugs and driving.
"That combination is unhealthy for you and a danger to others," Ms Goldsborough said.
Marshall, who came to police attention by using a trailer with no lights, was fined $1500 and had a year added to her ban.
