Neighbour gets jail for stab threat made over kitty litter complaint

A North Albury man who confronted his next-door neighbour over a cat litter complaint threatened to slice her open before kicking her son.
After he was eventually bundled out the door of the Fairview Drive flat, Nathan Shelley threatened to return to bash the woman and kill her dog.
The outburst of violence and threatening language in mid-January has earned the unemployed 33-year-old an eight-month jail term.
Shelley pleaded guilty before Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray to charges of stalking or intimidation and common assault.
Mr Murray allowed for a lengthy period under supervision for Shelley by setting a non-parole period of three months behind bars.
The court heard the woman and Shelley lived in two of the three single-level units, which shared a common driveway.
Police said it was around January 7 that the woman left a note on Shelley's door with words to the effect of: "Don't put your cat litter on the lawn, put it in the bins."
The woman was in her unit a week later, on January 14 about 7.30pm, when she heard a knock on her door.
She answered it to find Shelley standing in front of her.
He began talking to her about the note, quickly becoming agitated.
As this happened, the woman's 25-year-old son came out to investigate.
Police said the woman walked from the front door to finish a phone call, while also ensuring the security door was shut.
Shelley got inside, looked at the woman and threatened: "I will cut you open ... (up) to your neck and kill your dog."
The son told Shelley to leave but he refused, so he grabbed him by the right shoulder and pushed him towards the door.
Shelley resisted so the son tried to do the same again, causing Shelley to fall back into a chair by the door from where he kicked the man to the chest.
The son retaliated by punching Shelley to the left cheek, then grabbed him by the shirt and forced him outside.
"I am gonna beat the sh-- out of your mum," Shelley shouted, at least twice, "and kill your dog."
