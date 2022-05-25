Mum evades a prison cell after magistrate slams 'disgraceful' driving record

A mother-of-five facing almost certain full-time jail for a driving record described as "nothing less than disgraceful" has had a last-minute reprieve.
It was only because of a confidential report on a health-related issue that Eryn Louise Heinrich instead received a community-based sentence.
Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray was about to send Heinrich to jail for disqualified driving when a submission was made about the particular circumstances faced by the Lavington woman.
This was outlined in material handed to Mr Murray, who briefly adjourned the case so police could seek further information.
When the case resumed, the more in-depth supporting material was put before him by police in a sealed envelope.
Mr Murray made only a general reference to the material on putting Heinrich on a three-month intensive corrections order, which is a jail sentence served in the community.
He then placed the information back inside the envelope and had his court officer return this to the prosecution. Mr Murray ordered that the material remain confidential.
Heinrich, 40, pleaded guilty to a second offence of driving while disqualified and to charges of using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
At the time of her arrest, the nurse was serving a 30-month licence ban - imposed on July 19, 2021 - for driving under the influence and disqualified driving.
She had also been placed on a two-year court order for those offences.
Mr Murray said Heinrich's behaviour with drink- and disqualified-driving "is nothing less than disgraceful".
He pointed out how she was "already on an (intensive corrections order)" for similar offending.
"She has shown she has a total disregard for rulings of the court."
The court was told how Heinrich reversed her silver Holden Astra out of the driveway of her Dick Road home on April 11 at 11.42am.
Police travelling north along Dick Road immediately recognised Heinrich and her car, knowing she was disqualified.
She saw them and drove back in.
She claimed she was making room for other cars to leave, but police said there was enough room to do this on the property.
The court heard it might be possible for Heinrich's children to go into the care of their father if she was jailed.
But Mr Murray said he could not impose such a sentence if that "created significant problems for those children".
He fined Heinrich $300, imposed a two-year driving ban and ordered her to do 28 hours' community work.
"Please, don't come back."
