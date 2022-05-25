The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Confidential information sways court, Lavington woman placed on corrections order

By Albury Court
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum evades a prison cell after magistrate slams 'disgraceful' driving record

A mother-of-five facing almost certain full-time jail for a driving record described as "nothing less than disgraceful" has had a last-minute reprieve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.