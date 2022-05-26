Aunty Rita Wenberg suffered horrible abuse after being stolen from her parents at the age of three and placed into a home.
It was there that she reconnected with her sister who she didn't even know existed until nine years later.
Yesterday, she stood up to tell her story of survival to a community of people at the National Sorry day event.
"My life was bad, very bad," she said.
"In my head, I'm still white; that's how bad it was.
"We don't recognise who we are.
"We weren't allowed to think about where we came from, who we were. We didn't even know we were Aborigines; they wiped us clean."
Many like Ms Wenberg attended the event, which included guest speakers and traditional cleansing dancing.
Her message for the community was to be "thankful for all you have because some people have nothing."
Stolen Generations survivor and elder Aunty Betty Hood-Cherry said she felt a sense of belonging in the Indigenous community.
"I'm a lonely person, but I know over the years the biggest thing is there are so many of us," she said. "I'm joyful and happy that I've met many new people, who are all in this together, and that's the support we have for one another.
"It doesn't matter what nationality you are when you come to these events.
"This is our land, our island, and our country.
"It's time we all stood up and regained ourselves and our dignity; today, it ends."
In partnership with Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation, Wodonga TAFE hosted the event, which has been held each year to acknowledge and remember members of The Stolen Generations.
Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation chief executive John Martin said the day was on the agenda for a long time after the recognition of the national apology in 2008 from then-prime minister Kevin Rudd. "Sorry Day is a day of remembrance."
"This is a year-long thing, not just a one day," he said. "It is powerful and raw when stories have been told; it helps the healing process.
"We're in awe of our community and take our hat off to the people who shared with us today."
Despite the national apology, Mr Martin said people still experienced many forms of hate.
"There is still racism and discrimination, but we want to hear the stories of people in the community and where they stand," he said.
"This is a special moment to acknowledge the leaders, guest speakers and people who have joined us today."
Koori liaison officer with Wodonga TAFE Johnny Murray said the event was about truth telling and education. "It is also about all Australians playing a part in the healing process as we remember and hear from people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities.
"We cannot move forward as a nation until we fully acknowledge the injustices of the past, and that is why truth telling and events like this are so important."
The Sorry Day event was attended by elders and members of the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, Wodonga TAFE staff, high school students, and the broader community. It aimed to reflect the commitment and reconciliation of the Border community.
