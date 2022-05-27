DEPARTING Albury Wodonga Health board member Anna Speedie says hospital representatives have failed to lobby adequately for years.
The past Wodonga mayor has chosen not to continue on the board beyond next month after having been on it since 2020 just before her council term ended.
Ms Speedie, who has been living in Thailand recently, said there were numerous reasons for her exit but said it was mainly due to her remote residence.
"I like to give 110 per cent but it's a bit difficult when you're not there," Ms Speedie said.
She said there had been frustration within the board over the handling of a master plan for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital and processes within the health service in relation to the Victorian government had not been ideal.
"The Victorian government have been remiss over the last decade in terms of investing in Albury Wodonga Health," she said.
"However, you've got to enter budgetary processes correctly and ask for money in the right way and I don't think that's happened.
"It takes a lot of lobbying and time to do it and the board has not lobbied well."
Ms Speedie praised those pushing for a new hospital.
"Better Border Health are doing a fantastic job and the way The Border Mail and Border Medical Association have stepped up and put the voice out there is just fantastic," she said.
Ms Speedie said breaking up Albury Wodonga Health "would be a disaster".
"The community have worked really well to put together Albury Wodonga Health and there's strength in numbers," she said.
"If you have two small hospitals you don't have the benefit of size and scale which allows you to attract skilled doctors."
In a statement about Ms Speedie's move, board chairman Matt Burke was effusive.
"Anna has provided a valuable service as a board member, who has accomplished a lot since her appointment," Mr Burke said.
"I am personally sad to see Anna leave the board, and will miss her consistent and valuable contribution to the board deliberations.
"We thank Anna for being such a fantastic board member, and wish her all the best for her future endeavours."
The board is yet to replace business figure Tim Farrah who resigned last year, Mr Burke said it was hoped both vacancies will be filled soon.
