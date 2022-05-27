The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Indigenous artist talks about family, transgenerational trauma and reconciliation

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
May 27 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY TIES: Indigenous artist Glennys Briggs with one of her artworks depicting her late great-grandmother Annie Hamilton. Picture: ASH SMITH

Indigenous artist Glennys Briggs seems amused when she shares the story of her late great-grandmother Annie Hamilton, who was friends with the mother of the infamous bushranger Ned Kelly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.