A BID for $3000 in ratepayer money to fund an online video to mark the 200th anniversary of Hume and Hovell's exploration has been rejected by Albury Council.
The Albury and District Historical Society had applied for a grant, as part of a council program, ahead of the bicentenary in 2024.
Councillor David Thurley, who judged proposals, said it was a very competitive process with 18 applicants and 11 successful.
He noted there would be another two rounds before June 30 next year, allowing the society to apply again ahead of the anniversary.
Society president Greg Ryan said the failure was not unexpected.
"I suppose we weren't confident we would get that because we've got a couple of decent grants from Wodonga and Albury councils in the last little while," Mr Ryan said.
They were for videos to mark Wodonga's railway history and to scan historic Border Mails.
Mr Ryan expects the council to commemorate Hume and Hovell's bicentenary but noted it needed acknowledgment of the Indigenous community.
"They've got to be involved in it because my guess is they were totally ignored in 1924," he said.
"There was little heed paid to them during those celebrations."
Cr Thurley echoed Mr Ryan's view, saying one proposal floated involved a Wiradjuri-inspired snake illustration on the Dean Street footpath with Aboriginal words and it pointing to the Murray River crossing place of Hume and Hovell.
Coincidentally, $5000 was assigned to the Dyiraamalang Elders Group under the grants round judged by Cr Thurley.
It will allow the team, led by Aunty Edna Stewart, to hold workshops, barbecues, heritage tours and school events aimed at lifting the cultural awareness of the community and the renaming of places, buildings or programs.
