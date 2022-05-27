The Border Mail
Volunteers are needed to plant 22,000 native trees across the region to make for a more sustainable future

By Sophie Else
Updated May 27 2022 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
CHALLENGE: 22,000 native trees will be planted around Wodonga to make a more susitanable future. Picture: SUPPLIED

The community's efforts are needed to plant 22,000 native trees and other plants in the Wodonga area this year.

Sophie Else

Journalist

