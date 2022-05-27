The community's efforts are needed to plant 22,000 native trees and other plants in the Wodonga area this year.
Volunteers at Wodonga Urban Landcare are facilitating and coordinating the action plan care for the region's environment.
A group spokesperson said the catalyst for the tree planting program was an idea that community action was required to address environmental and sustainability challenges collectively.
"People of different ages, cultures abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds are asked to participate in the movement of planting the natives, which will impact the health and well being of our region to create a lasting legacy of a greener landscape."
About 400 volunteers will be involved in the project, with 7500 native plants to be bought by local Landcare groups. A tally will be kept on the group's Facebook and social media pages.
The spokesperson said the community was encouraged to take part in the planting, "while being actively involved in the education and engagement of activities".
