A man who attacked his mother inside their family home has been told his behaviour was "horrible and manipulative".
The 20-year-old, who faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court this week, had demanded cash from his mum on November 12 last year.
His mother had been sitting in a shed at the Yarrawonga property with a friend when the man demanded cash, and threatened to take 10 Xanax pills and heroin when she refused.
He told her during the November 12 incident that he would die, and it would be her fault.
The 20-year-old went inside and took her Valium tablets and was slapped by his mother in a bid to stop him taking them.
That caused the young man to pick her up and throw her to the floor.
His mother got up and left and he again picked her up and threw her to the floor, and then picked her up and threw her onto a bed.
The man was arrested at 11.45am and taken to the nearby Yarrawonga Police Station, where he was aggressive.
He was charged with assault and told not to return to the home, but walked out of the station and went straight back to the home as soon as he was released on bail.
He exposed his genitals and buttocks to police and passersby and had to be capsicum sprayed while being arrested, this time for breaching an order that had been imposed at the station moments earlier.
Despite again being charged and bailed, he again walked straight back to the home, walked through the house, jumped a back fence and was arrested and charged.
"It's pretty horrible and manipulative behaviour isn't it?" magistrate Anne Goldsbrough asked.
The man said his memory of the incident was foggy due to drug use but said he was doing better and living peacefully at home.
"This will be my last court appearance for sure," he said.
The man must pay $850 to the court fund on a two year good behaviour undertaking.
