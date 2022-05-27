The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yarrawonga mother picked up by son, thrown to ground near police station

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 27 2022 - 9:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASSAULT: The incident took place a short distance from the Yarrawonga Police Station.

A man who attacked his mother inside their family home has been told his behaviour was "horrible and manipulative".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.