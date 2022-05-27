Albury has announced it will transition its Family Day Care services to Greater Hume Children Services by September due to it being unviable for the city.
The Family Day Care services in Albury are to continue as normal, just under the new service coordinator of Greater Hume.
Albury's chief executive Frank Zaknich said the decision was due to Family Day Care educator and usage numbers in the city declining, but Greater Hume was well positioned to provide the service instead because its Family Day Care services were growing.
"The growth in the sector in children's services has been in the long day-care centres, so you've seen in Albury significant increases in privately run long day-care centres and we've got three or four on the go and new ones being constructed at present," he said.
"Greater Hume's model is across a range of communities, a number of communities, where the Family Day Care model is actually suited to a more disparate or distanced community, whereas in Albury where we now have a plethora of long day-care centres.
"The model works well for Greater Hume because of the nature of the communities and because there aren't that many long day-care providers in the smaller towns and villages."
Mr Zaknich said the transition would save AlburyCity about $200,000 a year which could be invested into other childrens services, such as long day care, out of school care and vacation care.
Greater Humer general manager Steve Pinnick said the transition would strengthen Family Day Care in the region by shear weight of numbers."
"At the moment I think we've got about 54 educators on both sides of the border across the region and this will take us somewhere over 60 educators and that makes a very viable service," he said.
"Family Day Care has been a very important service for both councils for quite a long time and in this particular case the initiative will strengthen it.
"It's a wise move by both councils to take on this partnership."
The transition will take place by September 30.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
