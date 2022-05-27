The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bidding war ends in Albury industrial site selling for $3.1 million

TH
By Ted Howes
May 27 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG BIDDING: Agent Andrew Dixon said the block lay vacant for 20 years before it was snapped up at auction on Friday.

A 20,000-square-metre block not far from the Albury CBD went under the hammer on Friday and fetched $3.1 million after a hard-fought battle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.